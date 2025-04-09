Local attorney learns punishment for dozens of child porn charges

DAYTON — A local attorney learned how long his will be in prison for his conviction related to his interaction with an underage girl, according to Montomgery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christopher Six, 35, of Dayton, was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison on Wednesday.

Six was initially indicted on 30 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, 32 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, 10 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and two counts of importuning in October 2023, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

On March 11, 2025, Six pleaded guilty to 40 counts, according to Heck.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation began in March 2023 after the Dayton Police Department received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding Six’s Snapchat account and images of child sexual assault.

After searching his electronics and online accounts, police determined that Six had been in contact with an underage female in Nevada.

Heck said Six asked the minor for nude images and “discussed his bestiality, incest, urination, and other fantasies” with her.

The communication continued between the two until Snapchat shut down his account because of the child pornographic material that was on his account, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Six’s license to practice law was suspended in October 2023.

“This defendant deserves every single day of his prison sentence. Sexual predators who do these types of things should be locked up in prison where they cannot victimize any other children,” Heck said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

© 2023 Cox Media Group