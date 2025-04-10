High waters still causing issues for some Miami Valley businesses

MIAMI VALLEY — High water continues to affect businesses across the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the rising water from rivers, creeks, and ponds has caused all kinds of problems in the region.

The Payne Rec Center in Moraine remains closed for a third day due to high water.

Box 21 Emergency headquarters, a service that helps on-duty firefighters, is located on Island Metropark.

The rising waters have left it completely flooded and inaccessible.

University of Dayton student Iga Jaromin said she knows flooding problems all too well.

“When I was younger, I mean, we had bad storms in Chicago, so my house got flooded,” she said.

Jaromin said a local river near her home in Chicago, similar to the Great Miami River, flooded.

“It was pretty bad. We obviously had to redo the whole basement or the floor, but that was, I think, one of the worst floods Chicago has seen,” Jaromin said.

She said her walks to class have been rough the past few days.

“It got cold all of the sudden, and so it’s just not fun to walk in class after it’s been 60 degrees or a lot nicer,” Jaromin said.

Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists said there is more rain in the forecast.

“Hopefully it gets warm soon,” Jaromin said.

Box 21 headquarters said they are waiting for the water to recede before working to clean up the area.

