Body cam footage shows police arrest 2 teens accused of robbing someone at gunpoint

DAYTON — New video shows Dayton police officers chasing and arresting two young teens.

Police said a 13-year-old and 14-year-old used a gun to rob somebody.

Dayton police officers were patrolling near North Gettysburg Avenue and Necco Drive around 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw the suspects.

Officers turned around to investigate and the teens ran away, police said.

After an extensive search, officers arrested both suspects.

Cruiser and body camera footage shows what led up to the arrests.

We will continue updating this story.

