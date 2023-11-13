Body cam footage shows officers arrest ex-daycare worker accused of assaulting children

FAIRBORN — New body camera video shows the moments police arrested a now former childcare worker for assault and child endangering.

As News Center 7′s John Bedell reported at 6 p.m. on the night of Nov. 3, Fairborn officers knocked on Makala Curry’s door.

Body camera video shows one of Curry’s family members opening the door, officers ask if they can speak to Curry.

Moments later Curry steps onto the front porch.

“Can you go ahead and turn around for me? Turn around for me. Hands behind your back,” An officer tells Curry in the video.

Curry tells officers that they have talked to a detective but haven’t heard anything in “a couple of months.”

“The detectives gathered enough evidence,” an officer tells Curry in the body camera footage.

In court documents, police identified “Makala Curry” as the suspect.

Multiple parents told News Center 7, that Curry identifies as a man and goes by “Greyson.”

Detectives said what Curry allegedly did to two 1-year-olds and a local mother’s 2-year-old was caught on video.

“After watching the video, he was being smacked upside the head, pushed to the ground, yanked by the arm. One of the videos showed holding him down to where he couldn’t get up,” the mother told News Center 7.

As News Center 7 previously reported, last week Curry saw a judge and two days later was let out of jail.

Curry is due in court again at the end of the month.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story as new information is released.





