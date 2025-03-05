Body cam footage released for police chase reaching 130 mph

TROY — A man charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday, according to court records.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins received police body cam and dashcam footage of the chase and crash. Watch LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

The cruiser video shows the car chase reach over 100 miles per hour. It also shows two men being removed from the car by officers, and officer performing life-saving measures on one of the men.

The chase began after Troy police spotted 29-year-old Carlton Holden II going almost 70 in a 35 mile per hour zone near North Market Street.

The chase continued into Tipp City, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour.

The vehicle crashed into two parked cars, and both Holden and his passenger, Carlton Holden Sr., were taken to a hospital.

A woman whose car was hit by Holden says she believes her car will be totaled.

