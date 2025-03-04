Driver crashes into police cruiser, multiple cars during chase in Miami County

TIPP CITY — A man is facing charges after deputies say he crashed into multiple cars, including a police cruiser, during a chase.

On March 3 around 11:16 p.m., the Troy Police Department began chasing a Dodge Charger after observing it traveling 67 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to a media release.

The chase began near North Market Street and East Staunton Road and continued through the Stonyridge area.

The Dodge Charger made a U-turn and intentionally hit a Troy police cruiser, according to the media release.

The driver, identified by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office as Carlton Holden II, 29, continued the chase, reaching 130-140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

When Holden entered Tipp City, officers deployed stop sticks and deflated three of the car’s tires.

He continued to drive through the city, hitting two other cars near a railroad crossing.

The crash ended the chase and both Holden and his passenger, Carlton Holden Sr., were found hurt in the Dodge Charger.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Holden II is facing multiple charges including feeling and including, driving under suspension and failure to control.

Tipp City police are handling the investigation into the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

