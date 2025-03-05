This strange, stinky Ohio wildflower can melt snow

The bloom of a stinky Ohio wildflower means warmer weather is on the way.
Ohio’s first wildflower, a skunk cabbage, was spotted at Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
ODNR said the plant is “thermogenic” meaning it generates heat — enough to melt ice and snow.
The plant can be found statewide and favors the soggy soil of spring-fed wooded wetlands.
