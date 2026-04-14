Bob Dylan coming to Cincinnati this summer

CINCINNATI — Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will take the stage in Cincinnati this summer.

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Dylan will perform at PNC Pavilion on Friday, July 10.

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The Grammy winner will be joined by special guests Lucinda Williams and The John Doe Folk Trio.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and PNCPavilion.com.

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