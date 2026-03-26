Bill named after area student hit, killed by driver near school passes in Ohio House

OHIO — Legislation named in honor of an Ohio student has passed in the Ohio House of Representatives.

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House Bill 203, named the Aspen Runnels’ Law, aims to protect Ohio students crossing the street in active school zones.

If enacted, it would increase penalties for vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault that involve speeding or another traffic offense in an active school zone.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the bill was introduced last Spring after two crashes involving Lakota Local School District students walking to and from school.

The student the bill is named after, Aspen Runnels, died after being hit while in a crosswalk at an intersection near Lakota East High School in May 2024.

As currently written, H.B. 203 would also:

Double the fine for certain traffic offenses that occur in school-adjacent portions of active school zones

Establish additional requirements for driver’s license reinstatement that apply to an offender who committed vehicular homicide or assault in an active school zone, including completion of a remedial driving course

Establish requirements governing the posting of signage in school zones warning motorists of the bill’s increased penalties

The bill now moves to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

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