Bill designed to create harsher punishments for concealing human remains gets first hearing

OHIO — An area state representative has testified in favor of a bill designed to strengthen accountability for those who conceal human remains.

House Bill 459, “Katelyn’s Law,” has received its first hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, according to the office of State Representative Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester).

The bill looks to remove the statute of limitations for abuse of a corpse and create new felony penalties for moving or hiding remains to obstruct justice.

The legislation was inspired by the 2011 death of Katelyn Markham, whose body was hidden for more than a decade before being discovered.

As previously reported, John Carter eventually pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received a three-year prison sentence.

House Bill 459, which is jointly sponsored by Rep. Josh Williams, a Republican from Sylvania Township, would eliminate the statute of limitations for the charge of abuse of a corpse.

This change would allow prosecutors to pursue those charges regardless of how much time has passed since the death or the concealment of the body.

The legislation also creates a new third-degree felony offense for moving or concealing human remains, the office said.

This penalty would apply to individuals who act with the intent to obstruct justice or prevent the discovery of a crime, a death, the cause of death, or the remains themselves.

Gross spoke to the committee about the necessity of closing legal gaps that benefit those who hide evidence.

“Katelyn’s story highlights a gap in Ohio law that must be addressed,” Gross said. “No family should be denied justice because someone chose to hide a victim’s remains and run out the clock. This legislation ensures perpetrators can be held accountable, no matter how much time passes.”

House Bill 459 now awaits further consideration and potential votes by the Ohio House Judiciary Committee.

