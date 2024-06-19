Biggby Coffee opens newest Miami Valley location

KETTERING — A franchise-based national coffee chain has opened its newest location in the Miami Valley location.

Biggby Coffee, located at 2061 E Dorothy Lane in Kettering, held its grand opening on Tuesday.

>> 2024 Juneteenth celebrations around the Miami Valley

The shop is owned by Jason and Jen Howard.

Customers can get 50 percent off any Bragel on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening.

Thank you Kettering for an amazing grand opening day. We met so many great people! We are honored to be in this great... Posted by Biggby Coffee - 2061 E Dorothy Lane Kettering , OH 45420 on Tuesday, June 18, 2024





