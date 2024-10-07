Local

Big Lots announces closure of more Ohio stores

By WHIO Staff
Big Lots retail store exterior. Big Lots sells food, housewares and small electronics overstocked merchandise.

Big Lots FILE PHOTO: Big Lots is closing around 300 stores, not the 35 it initially said. (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)

By WHIO Staff

Big Lots announced that it will close nearly 50 additional stores in the coming weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Columbus-based retail company added 46 more locations to the list of stores that are set to close soon, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The list includes three more Ohio stores:

  • 1550 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon
  • 9880 Old US 20, Rossford
  • 4585 Eastgate Blvd., Cincinnati

This is in addition to the first round of closures announced in August.

In September, Big Lots announced that it was closing its distribution center in Ohio, leaving nearly 400 people without jobs.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Lots to close Ohio facility, laying off nearly 400 people

TRENDING STORIES:

Soon after, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Big Lots said it plans to sell its assets and ongoing business operations to a private equity firm.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read