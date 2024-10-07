Big Lots announces closure of more Ohio stores

Big Lots announced that it will close nearly 50 additional stores in the coming weeks.

The Columbus-based retail company added 46 more locations to the list of stores that are set to close soon, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The list includes three more Ohio stores:

1550 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon

9880 Old US 20, Rossford

4585 Eastgate Blvd., Cincinnati

This is in addition to the first round of closures announced in August.

In September, Big Lots announced that it was closing its distribution center in Ohio, leaving nearly 400 people without jobs.

Soon after, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Big Lots said it plans to sell its assets and ongoing business operations to a private equity firm.

