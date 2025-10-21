A big fall change is happen in less than 2 weeks and it’s feeling like it

DAYTON — It is really starting to look and feel like fall with earlier sunsets and chilly mornings. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. In less than two weeks, Daylight Saving Time is ending.

A big fall change is on the way in less than two weeks

Sunsets are already feeling early now closer to 6:45 pm. Don’t forget the weekend of November 2, we “fall back” one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends. The sunset will be closer to 5:30 pm!

It’s feeling like fall too. I’m tracking the first widespread frost of the season with temperatures dropping down into the 30s. Friday will be the coldest with the most widespread frost out there.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be three days in the a row with mornings starting in the 30s. The last time we did that was mid-April.