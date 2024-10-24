Big delays on absentee ballots causing concern for voters in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Voters in a local county are experiencing delays while waiting for their absentee ballots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talks to the Board of Elections about this issue and what’s been done to fix it LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some Miami County voters were receiving their ballots nearly a week late.

A few people told News Center 7 that they got tired of waiting, so they went to the courthouse to cast their votes.

News Center 7 started digging into voting numbers and noticed the county’s return rate on their absentee ballot was lower than other counties in the Miami Valley.

“When we realized that things were delayed, we decided to just go ahead and start handling those in-house,” Miami County Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



