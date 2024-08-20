Biden passes torch to Harris at Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

As reported Monday on News Center 7, he gave an emotional speech that went on past midnight.

“I gave my best to you,” he said.

Biden walked into the United Center to four minutes of applause Monday night and ended the first night of the DNC making a strong case for Harris to be the next President of the United States.

Biden said that former President Donald Trump is not worthy of being Commander-in-Chief.

He also reflected on his 50 years in politics and said selecting Harris as his running mate in 2020 was the best decision of his career.

News Center 7′s Kirstin Garriss reports that Vice President Harris made a surprise stage appearance and thanked Biden for his leadership.

Garriss said one of the most notable moments on Monday came from former Secretary State Hillary Clinton, the first woman nominee of a major political party.

Clinton believes behind the glass ceiling now is Harris taking the Oath of Office.

The DNC says Tuesday night’s theme will focus on the party’s vision for the country.

Garriss says that Democrats plan to outline the sharp differences between Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Among Tuesday’s speakers will be former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

