BIBIBOP Asian Grill to hold grand opening for new Miami Valley location today

HUBER HEIGHTS — A popular restaurant chain is opening its newest location in the Miami Valley today.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill, located at 7648 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, November 15th, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

Doors will open at 11 a.m.

The first 100 people in line will win free BIBIBOP for a year, the post said.

According to the post, if you wear orange today, you will get $5 off of your order.

