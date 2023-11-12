‘It was meant to be;’ Woman adopts dog who was wearing her late pet’s bandana

BLOOMSBURG, PA — An animal rescue center in Pennsylvania said it recently had an “extremely special” adoption.

The Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg posted on Facebook saying Ella, their longest resident, was finally adopted. Ella had been at the shelter for seven years.

The shelter said it received an email from someone saying they were interested in adopting Ella. A woman named Kaitlyn came to the shelter and told them that her dog, Jo, passed away a few months ago and she was now ready to get another dog.

Ella seemed to warm up immediately to Kaitlyn, whereas she usually needs multiple visits for her to get comfortable with you, according to the shelter.

“She immediately walked over to Kaitlyn with no hesitation, allowing her to give Ella scratches and pets right away,” the shelter said.

During the end of the showing, the shelter said Kaitlyn appeared to become teary-eyed and kept looking down at the bandana around Ella’s neck.

She told the shelter staff that she had donated bandanas that her dog used to wear before he passed, and the bandana Ella was wearing that day just happened to be one of those bandanas.

“Kaitlyn said it best by saying ‘I like to think of it as Jo’s stamp of approval’ knowing it was meant to be,” the shelter said in the post.

The shelter said they would miss being greeted by Ella at the door every morning, but they feel “pure happiness” knowing Ella finally got what she deserved.

