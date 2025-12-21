Local

Bengals take advantage of mistakes in blowout win at Miami

By WHIO Staff
RB Chase Brown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 21, 2025 Photo contributed by Ryan Meyer (via Bengals.com) (Ryan Meyer (via Bengals.com))
MIAMI GARDENS, FL — For at least one game, the Cincinnati Bengals looked like the team fans were expecting this season.

The Bengals forced three second-half turnovers, which led to three touchdowns in a 45-21 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Chase Brown had over 100 all-purpose yards and three scores, all in the third

The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter as the game was tied at 7-7.

The Bengals reclaimed the lead, 10-7, on Evan McPherson’s 45-yard field goal in the second quarter. Miami took its first lead of the day, 14-10, on Malik Washington’s touchdown.

Semaje Perine 4-yard touchdown run right before halftime put Cincinnati ahead, 17-14, at the break.

Miami fumbled to open the second half, and the Bengals recovered. It led to Brown’s 9-yard touchdown catch to extend it to 24-14.

Quinn Ewers threw an interception on the Dolphins’ next possession. Two plays later, Brown’s 12-yard touchdown expanded the advantage to 31-14.

After stopping Miami on downs, Burrow found Brown for his third touchdown of the quarter as Cincinnati led, 38-14.

Ewers threw another interception late in the third quarter. It led to a Mike Geseki touchdown catch to cap the Bengals’ day.

Cincinnati’s next game will be Dec. 28 when they host Arizona at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

