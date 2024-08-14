Local

Bengals to ‘Stripe the Jungle’ this season against Browns

By WHIO Staff

Bengals "Stripe the Jungle Game" Photo contributed by the Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati Bengals/Cincinnati Bengals)

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — For the second year, the Cincinnati Bengals have asked fans to “Stripe the Jungle.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals asking fans to ‘Stripe The Jungle’ for Sunday’s game

The team announced on social media that their “Stripe the Jungle” game will be on December 19 when the Bengals host the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

The players’ uniform combination will include the Bengals’ orange helmet, black jersey, and orange pants.

Cincinnati did this last season against the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football.

Visit this website for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read