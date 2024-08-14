Bengals to ‘Stripe the Jungle’ this season against Browns

CINCINNATI — For the second year, the Cincinnati Bengals have asked fans to “Stripe the Jungle.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals asking fans to ‘Stripe The Jungle’ for Sunday’s game

The team announced on social media that their “Stripe the Jungle” game will be on December 19 when the Bengals host the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

The players’ uniform combination will include the Bengals’ orange helmet, black jersey, and orange pants.

Cincinnati did this last season against the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football.

Visit this website for more information.

We got awhile, plan accordingly 😏



Info & tickets → https://t.co/8hbpLzg9ms pic.twitter.com/LMEr0Xvx4d — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 13, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group