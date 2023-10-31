Bengals asking fans to ‘Stripe The Jungle’ for Sunday’s game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are going to try something new this weekend.

For the first time ever, fans are invited to “Stripe The Jungle” during the Bengals’ Sunday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Fan are encouraged to check the “Stripe The Jungle” map to see which colors fans in their section should be wearing. Some sections will be orange and others will be black. This is all to bring to like the “Bengal stripe” pattern.

The Bengals and Bills kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

