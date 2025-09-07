Bengals hang on to beat Browns in 2025 NFL season opener

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals had to fight the Cleveland Browns for 60 minutes, but won the 104th Battle of Ohio, 17-16, to start the 2025 season.

The Bengals won their first season opener since 2021.

The Browns outgained the Bengals in total yardage, 327-141, and had twice as many first downs, 22-11.

But Cincinnati forced two turnovers, including D.J. Turner’s interception with 1:30 remaining.

The Bengals improve to 1-0 while the Browns fall to 0-1.

Cincinnati took the opening kickoff and drove 68 yards on 12 plays in less than 7:30. Chase Brown capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to give them a 7-0 lead.

Cleveland responded with a 16-play, 67-yard drive that went into the second quarter. Raheim Sanders’ 1-yard touchdown run tied it 7-7.

After the teams exchanged punts, Burrow found Noah Fant for a 1-yard touchdown pass as Cincinnati reclaimed the lead, 14-7. Andre Szmyt’s 45-yard field goal got the Browns closer at 14-10 at halftime.

The Browns took the opening kickoff in the second half and drove 69 yards on 13 plays in 7:40. Joe Flacco found Cedric Tillman for a five-yard touchdown pass, but Szmyt missed the extra point to put Cleveland ahead, 16-14.

Jordan Battle’s interception late in the third quarter helped set up Evan McPherson’s 35-yard field goal as Cincinnati reclaimed the lead, 17-16.

In the fourth quarter, the Browns sacked Burrow three straight times and forced the Bengals to punt deep in their own territory. Cleveland started at Cincinnati’s 42-yard line.

They drove the Bengals’ 13-yard line, but Flacco was sacked for a six-yard loss on third down. It forced Szmyt to attempt a 36-yard field goal, but he missed it wide right.

Cincinnati’s next game will be on Sept. 14 when they host Jacksonville, while Cleveland goes on the road to play the Baltimore Ravens.

