19 year-old flown to hospital from Darke County rollover crash; 1 other injured

DARKE COUNTY — Two 19-year-old women were injured in a crash in Darke County late Saturday night.

The crash was reported in the 3700 block of McNutt Road around 11:49 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation showed that a blue 2013 Ford Taurus was going northwest on McNutt Road when the driver, a 19-year-old Arcanum woman, drove over the centerline.

The driver then overcorrected, causing her car to slide into a bean field and roll before coming to a stop on its top.

While the car was rolling, the passenger, a 19-year-old Pitsburg woman, was ejected from it.

The passenger was flown from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver was transported from the scene to Wayne Hospital.

The sheriff’s office described both women’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

