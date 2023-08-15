Bengals to bring ‘Friday Night Stripes’ to 2 Miami Valley high school football games this season

MIAMI VALLEY — The Cincinnati Bengals will be coming to the Miami Valley to visit two high school football games as part of a returning program.

The team’s “Friday Night Stripes” will bring representatives from the organization to 10 high school football games in parts of Ohio and Kentucky to engage with fans and celebrate high school football.

“Friday Night Stripes” kicks off this Thursday in Kettering where the team will be at the Archbishop Alter-Fairmont game at Roush Stadium.

This Thursday won’t be the only time the Bengals will be in the area. They will return on Friday, Sept. 15 for the St. Xavier-Archbishop Moeller game at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Interactive activities will be available for fans 90 minutes before kickoff. Fans will get the chance to participate in a football toss, Bengals giveaways, and photo opportunities with Who Dey.

Here is the full list of games for this year’s ‘Friday Night Stripes:’

Thursday, Aug. 17

Archbishop Alter at Fairmont

Archbishop Alter at Fairmont Roush Stadium

Friday Night Stripes from 5:30-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Deer Park at Purcell Marian

Deer Park at Purcell Marian Staubach Stadium (Cincinnati)

Friday Night Stripes from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

NE Ohio vs. America Showcase

NE Ohio vs. America Showcase Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton)

Friday Night Stripes from 12-5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

North Bullitt at Scott

Scott High School (Taylor Mill)

Friday Night Stripes from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Ryle at Highlands

Highlands High School (Fort Thomas)

Friday Night Stripes from 5:30-7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

St. Xavier vs. Archbishop Moeller

Welcome Stadium

Friday Night Stripes from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Kings at Winton Woods

Kings at Winton Woods Winton Woods High School (Cincinnati)

Friday Night Stripes from 5:30-7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Middletown at Princeton

Middletown at Princeton Princeton High School (Cincinnati)

Friday Night Stripes from 5:30-7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Anderson at Turpin

Anderson at Turpin Spartan Stadium (Cincinnati)

Friday Night Stripes from 5:30-7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Scott County at Lexington Catholic

Joseph K. Ford Stadium (Lexington)

Friday Night Stripes from 5:30-7 p.m.

