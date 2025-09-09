Benchwood Station on Miller Lane holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the completion of the Benchwood Station Improvement Project and roundabout.

Benchwood Station, a key commercial district in Butler Township, underwent a $7 million improvement project aimed at enhancing roadway safety, traffic flow, and the area’s appearance.

The project was funded by Butler Township with support from the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District. It is expected to bolster the district’s economic growth by improving infrastructure for businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

Benchwood Station generates more than $2.5 million annually through hotel tax, Joint Economic DevelopmentZone (JED-Z) Income tax, and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts.

The improvements are designed to ensure continued growth and development in the area, which is vital for the local economy.

The enhancements at Benchwood Station are anticipated to support the district’s economic vitality, benefiting local businesses and the community at large.

