Bellefontaine man arrested, accused of child sex charges

BELLEFONTAINE — Donald Wilson of Bellefontaine was arrested on October 28, 2025, by detectives from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
Wilson, who has a prior conviction from 1991 for Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, was found to have downloaded multiple confirmed CSAM media files from the Internet.
A residential search warrant executed at Wilson’s home uncovered further evidence, leading to his arrest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local restaurant to open new location in Greene County
- ‘Overwrought with emotion;’ Neighbor speaks out after double murder-suicide in Miami Valley
- Coach injured during high school football game in Ohio
Wilson was charged with 20 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor (Creating) and 13 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor (Possession).
He was booked into the Logan County Jail, and additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group