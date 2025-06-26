‘Believe in yourself;’ Man seriously injured in car crash on I-75 beats odds

MIDDLETOWN — Doctors told a man he may never walk again after a car crash left him with several spinal cord injuries.

40-year-old Anthony Hendriex, of Middletown, was riding in a car on Interstate 75 in Miamisburg last fall when the crash happened.

Eight months ago, Hendriex loved to work and spend time with his family, but that all changed in an instant.

Hendriex was asleep while his friend was driving when their car crashed into another.

He spent more than a month at Kettering Health.

Hendriex said his doctors gave him a 50% chance of walking again a year after the crash and a 20% chance that he may never walk again.

But he proved them wrong and took his first steps four months after the crash.

“Believe in yourself, you know, giving up won’t get you no where,” he said.

