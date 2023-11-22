Beavercreek Walmart announces reopening date following shooting

BEAVERCREEK — Walmart has announced when the Beavercreek store will reopen following Monday night’s shooting.

The store on Pentagon Blvd. will reopen and resume regular business hours Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

>> RELATED: Photo of Beavercreek Walmart shooter released; FBI seeking information

“Following Monday’s tragedy at our Beavercreek store, our focus has remained on supporting our associates’ well-being. While speaking with them about when to reopen and resume serving customers, their overwhelming feedback was to do so as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

The store has been closed since Monday night, when a gunman entered the store and opened fire, shooting and injuring four people.

The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Jones, of Dayton. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store.

Walmart has offered emergency pay and counseling for employees impacted by the shooting and closure of the store.

© 2023 Cox Media Group