Beavercreek Twp. Fire wins ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — People donated blood and voted for their favorite public safety team Monday in Beavercreek.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Battle of Badges blood drive today in Greene County

The Beavercreek Township Fire Department won the ninth annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive in Greene County.

The department had lost the last two years to the Beavercreek Police Department.

Donors voted in favor of the firefighters, 44-41.

It gave the fire department a 5-4 lead in the blood drive series.

98 people donated to the blood drive, a 10% increase from last year, a Solvita spokesperson said.

Solvita is formerly known as the Community Blood Center.

Tori King (L) Sgt. Kris Brownlee (R) Photo credit to Solvita

©2023 Cox Media Group