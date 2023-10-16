Battle of Badges blood drive today in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — People can donate blood and vote for their favorite public safety team today in Greene County.

>>‘This was his passion;’ Community gathers to celebrate life of late brewery co-owner

This is part of the ninth annual Beavercreek Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between the Beavercreek Police Department and Beavercreek Township Fire Department, a Solvita spokesperson said.

Solvita is formerly known as the Community Blood Center.

It is taking place today from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church at the 3500 block of Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek Police tied the series record with the firefighters at four wins apiece following back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022.

“We’re going for the ‘triple crown,’” said Sgt. Kris Brownlee, BPD Community Engagement Officer. “We’d like to have back-to-back-to-back wins and make it three in a row.”

>>Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ star, dead at 76

Everyone who registers to donate block will receive a Solvita “Count on Me to Help Fight Cancer,” t-shirt to honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and be entered in a drawing to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Beavercreek Township Fire auxiliary volunteers will also be serving firehouse chili.

To make an appointment on the Donor Time app, call (937) 461-3220, or visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group