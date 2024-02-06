The Beach Boys bringing ‘Endless Summer Gold’ Tour to Miami Valley this summer

KETTERING — The Beach Boys coming to the Miami Valley this summer.

The band is scheduled to take the stage at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion on July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

“Nothing sounds like summer more than the music of The Beach Boys,” Fraze officials shared on social media.

The tour stop is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ upcoming “Endless Summer Gold” Tour.

In more than half a century, The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide. Some of their chart-topping songs include “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “I Get Around.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. on the Fraze Pavilion’s website.

