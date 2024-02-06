‘Thanks for the memories;’ Country Concert organizers remember Toby Keith through the years

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert organizers are remembering singer-songwriter Toby Keith, who died on Monday after a battle with stomach cancer.

Photos of Keith’s performances through the years at Country Concert were posted on the music festival’s Facebook page.

“Farewell to Country Concert 94, 97, 00, 02, 03, 07, 18 Legend Toby Keith,” the post said. “Thanks for the memories, Rest In Peace.”

His death was announced on his website, which said the country star passed “peacefully” surrounded by his family.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.

The singer announced in the summer of 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was being treated with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

He passed away at the age of 62.

