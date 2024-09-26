Be prepared in case winds, heavy rains from Hurricane Helene knock out power or down trees

Some area power companies are not expecting much damage from Hurricane Helene, but one lawn care business advises that you pay attention to trees and branches that could be affected by high winds and rain from the storm’s remnants because of the drought.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins worked this story all day as part of our team coverage of the hurricane.

The Miami Valley is expected to see and feel the hurricane’s remnants beginning Friday. The storm is likely to become a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall late Thursday night, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

If you do experience a power outage, power companies suggest you:

* Have a kit packed with medical items, batteries and other essential supplies,

* Stay away from downed power lines,

* Once the area is deemed safe, check your property for damage.

Even with recent rains and the prospects of more and heavier rain from the hurricane, many in the Miami Valley have been focused on their lawns because of the drought.

But the rain forecast should prompt you to pay attention to trees and branches on your property.

“Just be aware of branches, any damage to your trees,” said Ryan Dunham, of Dunham’s Lawn Care LLC. “If you see any dead branches right now or any branches that are broken, stuck in the tree. To be aware of that stuff because strong winds can take out even healthy trees.”

Dunham Lawn Care, which has been servicing Montgomery County and surrounding areas since 2016, said this has been the most extreme drought they’ve experienced and know the toll it can take on trees.

“Once we hit October in Ohio, you know, the weather can be hit or miss,” Ryan Dunham said. “You never know what’s gonna happen so, its always good to be prepared.

He also recommends you check for any cracks or rot on tree trunks before the wind picks up.

