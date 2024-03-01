BBB warning of possible repair scams following this week’s tornadoes

MIAMI VALLEY — Homeowners continue to clean up after tornadoes tore through the Miami Valley this week.

>>PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County tornado damage

Several homes along Beard Road were damaged by an EF2 tornado in Clark County.

The Better Business Bureau wants people to be careful when it comes to making repairs.

News Center 7 Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz is providing a LIVE update from Clark County on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

This warning from the BBB is all about contractors. Some bad actors will often come in from out of town and try to capitalize on the destruction.

>>Clark Co. tornado traveled over 20 miles, 6th tornado confirmed in Ohio, NWS says

Sheri Sword with the Better Business Bureau told News Center 7′s John Bedell on Thursday that people should be cautious of contractors going door-to-door after storms like Wednesday.

They said people should get multiple quotes before selecting someone to make repairs and research the company to make sure they understand the contract before signing with them.

“When we have storms like this, there are contractors that come from out of state trying to get the business,” said Sword. “Legitimate contractors, their slate is pretty full. They’re not just going to show up.”

>>Community steps up to help Clark County residents left without after tornado

Some repairs are urgent after a storm like Wednesday’s and have to be made quickly.

Sword said people should still vet the company and hire them quickly.

The BBB said you can still vet companies and hire them quickly without rushing.

That way you know who you’re dealing with, and your problems won’t be made worse because of shoddy work.

>>PHOTOS: Community steps up to help mobile home park impacted by tornadoes

Tim Thomas’ home was one of 93 damaged in Wednesday’s storms.

He told News Center 7 on Thursday that he’s already had contractors knocking on his door.

“We’ve had numerous contractors knock on the door and leave information about their business,” Thomas said.

>>RELATED: Video shows destruction left by tornado that traveled nearly 19 miles

The BBB says people should use some they know and can trust.

“We already had a relationship with a contractor,” added Thomas. “So, we were pretty certain we had a good contractor from the get-go.”

He also thinks it’s a good idea to check with the BBB before hiring a contractor and make sure they have insurance for the workers and the work they do.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on storm cleanup. We will have a complete update later today on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Sky 7 shows Clark County tornado damage Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff





©2024 Cox Media Group