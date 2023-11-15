Baskin-Robbins unveils new ice cream flavor that tastes like Thanksgiving

Looking to bring a unique dessert to your Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dinner? Baskin-Robbins now has created a special ice cream flavor for the month.

It’s called “Turkey Day Fixin’s” and is said to taste just like the name.

Baskin Robbins says the flavor is a combination of the sides you look forward to on Thanksgiving: sweet potatoes, autumn spices, swirls of cranberry sauce, and pieces of honey cornbread— all in one scoop.

You can also order “Turkey Day Fixin’s” for delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

Us: Yeah so think Thanksgiving sides.. but ice cream. Flavors like autumn spice, honey cornbread, sweet potato, cran...@Oceansprayinc: pic.twitter.com/7f4AYmsvyG — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) November 7, 2023

