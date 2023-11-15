Restaurant located in historic building temporarily closed due to ‘unforeseen incident’

DAYTON — A downtown Dayton restaurant located in a historical building announced it is temporarily closed.

Agnes Eats, located at 416 E. Third Street in Dayton, said in a social media post Wednesday that it will be temporarily closed until further notice due to an “unforeseen incident.”

“Unfortunately, a main water pipe has burst, resulting in significant damage that requires immediate attention,” the restaurant said in the post.

>> Local city rejects plans for Sheetz on vacant lot

The restaurant thanked its customers for their support during this time.

“We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the continued support and understanding from our loyal customers and the community. Your understanding during this challenging situation means a great deal to us,” the post said.

Agnes opened in the Wympee building in 2021

For updates from the restaurant, you can visit its Facebook page here.

Dear valued customers and community, We regret to announce that Agnes Eats Dayton Ohio Location will be temporarily... Posted by Agnes Eats on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group