Bank robbery suspect seriously injured after being shot by officers

COVINGTON, Ky — A bank robbery suspect was seriously hurt after being shot by officers in Kentucky Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 3 p.m. Covington police officers were called to the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue for an armed robbery.
Officers saw a man matching the suspect’s description less than a block from the bank and attempted to detain him, according to a media release.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Company releases statement on legal battle to re-open Frisch’s in the Miami Valley
- Justin Timberlake cancels concert 10 minutes before taking stage in Ohio
- Intel delays Ohio chip manufacturing factory until at least 2030
During this, shots were fired.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The two officers involved have been placed on leave, a media release states.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group