Bank robbery suspect seriously injured after being shot by officers

COVINGTON, Ky — A bank robbery suspect was seriously hurt after being shot by officers in Kentucky Friday.

Around 3 p.m. Covington police officers were called to the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue for an armed robbery.

Officers saw a man matching the suspect’s description less than a block from the bank and attempted to detain him, according to a media release.

During this, shots were fired.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The two officers involved have been placed on leave, a media release states.

