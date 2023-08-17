Bank robbery reported in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Police are investigating after a person reportedly robbed a bank in West Carrollton Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Farmers & Merchants Bank in the 3200 block of W. Alex Bell Road just before 3:50 p.m. on reports of a bank robbery, according to West Carrollton Police and Fire Dispatch.

>> ‘A nightmare;’ Preble Co. family forced to sleep in car while stuck in Maui amid wildfires

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that an armed man went into the bank to rob it.

It’s currently unknown if the person got away with any money.

We’ve reached out to West Carrollton police for more information on the incident. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

© 2023 Cox Media Group