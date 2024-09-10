Average gas prices below $3; Influx of gas stations could be the cause, says AAA

DAYTON — This is a big milestone for area drivers as gas prices are averaging below $3 a gallon in some parts of the Miami Valley.

AAA currently has the average in Montgomery County at $2.92.

News Center 7′s Nick Foley took a look at the recent drops and whether consumers can get used to the change.

Gas prices are on the move again and for the first time in six months, some areas such as Dayton and Montgomery County are seeing prices average less than $3 a gallon.

Springfield hasn’t seen prices below $3 since February, but Kara Hitchens with AAA said the influx of gas statins and the prices trending lower is a good thing for drivers.

“Competition is a good thing for the consumer because, you know, the stations are competing against each other to get the lowest prices, get more people in, so they’re going to drop their prices even more and more. So, I would say, you know, while going through growing pains with all these gas stations coming in, it’s a good thing for folks, its competition,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens also said with the peak summertime travel season behind us, there is a good chance we will see these prices remain at or below this mark for the foreseeable future.

“I would say it’s a pretty good chance that we’ll see it throughout the fall, at least. And again, you know, we go another big travel season coming up at the end of the year with Thanksgiving and Christmas. We may see a little bump then, which would be traditional, just because of demand, but I would say through the fall we could probably expect some lower gas prices,” Hitchens said.

She also suggested drivers use all the resources available to them like loyalty programs to find the best prices. You an always check the latest gas prices using the Pump Patrol page at whio.com

