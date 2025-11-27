Authorities investigating reported shooting near Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at a Trotwood apartment complex on Wednesday.
The shooting was reported along Ginger Place just before 7:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Trotwood police officers and crime scene tape blocking the area.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
