Authorities investigating crash involving Springfield police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

>> Sheriff’s deputy unknowingly saves grandmother from choking

After 2:30 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to E North and N Spring St on reports of a crash involving a police cruiser, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Division.

No one was injured in this crash, the spokesperson confirmed.

Information on how this crash happened is not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group