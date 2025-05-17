Authorities conduct random inspections on semitrucks in Ohio; Here’s why

OHIO — State officials are working to make sure drivers feel more comfortable around semitrucks on the roadway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This week, transportation inspectors have been doing random checks on semitrucks during the International Road Check, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

The three-day blitz looks to decrease the number of hazardous semitrucks on roadways.

The random checks typically happen at truck stations and rest stops, but inspectors can pull over truck drivers if they notice something looks off, WBNS-10 reported.

Inspectors are making sure drivers are coherent and haven’t gone past their limit.

WBNS-10 reported that drivers are only allowed behind the wheel for a certain number of miles and amount of time.

Inspectors are also looking at the tires on semitrucks for any leaks, patches, and low tire pressure.

State officials said these efforts directly impact everyday drivers in Ohio, according to WBNS-10.

“We all drive along the highways and drive around semitrucks. These things can weigh up to 80,000 pounds and certainly cause a lot of damage if they get into an accident!” Public Utilities Commission of Ohio spokesperson Matt Schilling said.

If the semi doesn’t pass the inspection, the driver receives an out-of-service violation.

Officials still ask drivers to be mindful while passing any truck.

“Trucks have blind spots. So you need to be mindful when you’re passing a truck. Try not to drive along the side of a truck in their blind spot,” Schilling told WBNS-10.

More than 1,500 violations and 300 out-of-service violations were issued during last year’s road check.

Several of the violations were related to trucks transporting oversized loads that were not secured properly or hazardous materials.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group