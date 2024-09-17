Attendance down as threats continue to impact Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was back in Springfield to talk about the state’s response to threats across the city as it faces its sixth straight day of threats. The latest threat happened today and involved three schools, including Springfield High School.

Attendance at the schools has been down the past week, with one Springfield elementary school being down 200 of its 500 students, according to Springfield City Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Hill.

DeWine talked to staff and students at Simon Kenton Elementary School and said teachers told him Monday was a tough day for students and many parents aren’t sending their kids to school because they are scared.

Today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol began stationing troopers at schools in Springfield. Before the day begins, state troopers check the entire school for any sign of a threat.

Hill was with DeWine today and said he wants parents to know it is safe to have their child go to school. He also said the district is doing what it can to help support to emotional and social needs of the students and staff who have been impacted by nearly a week of threats.

Many parents, though, are still fearful. A hoax bomb threat was called into the district that impacted three schools on Tuesday and two elementary schools were evacuated on Monday for a threat that the governor said had no substance.

“We do not believe there’s a real threat out there, but we are certainly not going to take any chances, and we want parents to be assured that their children can be kids and go to school and can learn as everyone wants them to be able to do,” DeWine said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, DeWine also said they will continue to have troopers in the area and at the schools as long as they feel it’s necessary.

