Assistant prosecutor fired after being charged with biting man’s finger; what led officers to him

RIVERSIDE — New details about a road rage incident that led to the firing of an assistant Greene County prosecutor.

The road rage incident happened at a traffic light on Woodman Drive near US-35 around 12:30 a.m. on June 30.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man standing outside his car covered in blood.

The victim told officers that the suspect, who police later identified as Christopher Murray, didn’t move when the light turned green, so he honked his horn.

Not long after, both men were fighting in the roadway.

The victim “was able to get on top of the suspect which is when he states the suspect bit down on his finger.”

