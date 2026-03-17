Armed man shot by Dayton police pleads guilty

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man who was charged with stealing a vehicle that ended in an officer-involved shooting pleaded guilty.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, on Jun 13, 2025, Dayton police were conducting a “targeted enforcement” with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit when they were alerted to a stolen Ford Fusion in the area of Olive Road and Third Street.

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Rodney Smith II pleaded guilty on Mar. 13 to having weapons under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstruction of official business, according to court documents.

Officers shot Smith after he fled from his truck, while allegedly holding a Glock19x in his hand.

He will be sentenced on Mar. 25.

Heaven Shepherd was also arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.

She is facing charges of receiving stolen property, failure to comply, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

We will continue to follow this story.

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