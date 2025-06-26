Argument over honey buns leads to deadly shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — An argument over stolen snacks led to a deadly shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Roderick Crowley, 48, was shot and killed in Dekalb County, Georgia, earlier this month, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

Michael Crowley, 29, was arrested and charged with his murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the police report, the suspect’s father said it all started when Michael confronted his uncle about eating his Honey Buns.

The report says that Michael asked Roderick for money to replace the honey bun. But the older man then began to hit Michael Crowley in the back of the head despite knowing his history of seizures and brain surgery.

That’s when the report says Michael fired four shots at his uncle.

When officers arrived, they found Michael hiding in the woods.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group