Area zoo welcomes 2 black bear cubs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo announced that it recently received two black bear cubs.

The two cubs were orphaned, and the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks determined that they cannot be released.

The zoo said the two seven-month-old female cubs are being cared for behind the scenes until they’re ready to explore their outdoor habitat.

Bear Ridge, the Cincinnati Zoo’s new bear habitat, is expected to open this fall.

