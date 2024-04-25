Area users react to potential TikTok ban in United States

DAYTON — A popular social media platform is on the clock regarding the United States banning that site in this country.

President Joe Biden signed a spending bill on Wednesday that included aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, plus took the first steps to require the owner of TikTok to either sell the company or face a ban.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with people in Montgomery County Wednesday night and got mixed messages from TikTok users about what could happen next.

At Timothy’s Bar in Dayton, people waiting in line watched TikTok videos. She asked them how they felt about the app possibly disappearing from their phones.

“Sad, so sad,” said Katelyn Macurek. “I don’t think I can go on.”

McDermott says it will stay if its Chinese parent company lets it go.

“Someone has to buy it,” said Elana Bordenberg. “I’ll buy it.”

Users she spoke with know about data concerns that the U.S. is concerned is worried about.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre explained why the President signed off on the potential ban.

“This is about divestment, selling, right being sold. This is about our national security,” she said. “This is not concerned about Americans using TikTok, this is about PRC ownership, right? This is about the control of TikTok.”

Aside from losing out on personal entertainment, Kate Dillon told McDermott that she feels for people using the app to make a living.

“I don’t think it’s very fair to them because that’s how a lot of people get business and that’s how many make their money,” Dillon said.

Both Tony Gambino and Jackson Jamenson support the ban.

“I’m a supporter of the band,” said Gambino. “I think TikTok is corrupting our youth. I’ve seen the brain rot it develops.”

“I’m the same way,” Jamenson stated. “I never downloaded the app because I knew I would spend too much time on it.”

While Gambino called TikTok unproductive, he still has the app on his phone.

“I’ve seen the content that’s on that app. There’s nothing productive about it,” he said.

“(Did) you know you generate your own for your page?” asked McDermott.

“I didn’t know that,” laughed Gambino.

The bill also included $95 billion in foreign aid. This includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine and much of that will buy weapons to use in the war against Russia.

$26 billion will go to Israel and humanitarian relief for civilians in Gaza. $8 billion is for United States allies in the Indo-Pacific.

