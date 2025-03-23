Area university to tear down 121 year old building on campus

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — An area university has started the demolition process of a 121-year-old building on campus.

On March 17, the University of Dayton began removing debris and asbestos from Chaminade Hall in preparation for its eventual demolition.

The demolition plan was announced at a joint academic senate, faculty, and staff meeting on Feb. 21.

The decision to demolish the 121-year-old building named after the founder of the Society of Mary, William Joseph Chaminade, was made after the Chaminade Hall Select Committee reviewed previous planning efforts for the building and took the building’s current condition into account.

Chaminade Hall was the home of the School of Education and Health Sciences until it was moved to Fitz Hall in 2014.

Since then, the building has remained dormant, except for the basement serving as a chapel during the renovation of the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, a dining area during the renovation of Kennedy Union, and a stockroom for critical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the University.

University officials said that the costs of maintaining Chaminade Hall are rising and that renovating or repurposing the building would be more expensive than new construction, as the internal structure “does not facilitate modern delivery of classroom instruction or provide adequate office space.”

“This decision has been a long time coming and was carefully and meticulously researched and analyzed,” Rick Krysiak, co-chair of the Chaminade Hall Select Committee and vice president for facilities management and planning and auxiliary services said. “While there is no denying the long history of this building, from a facilities, financial, strategic, and even safety lens, this makes the most sense for the University. For eventual new construction, it will be possible to expand the current footprint to make better use of existing space.”

Demolition of the building will begin after spring graduation and is expected to be completed before the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, according to the University.

University officials said that while they are evaluating future building concepts, facilities management will develop and install pathways, benches, and flowerbeds on the former building’s footprint.

“We understand the building’s namesake, Marianist founder Blessed William Joseph Chaminade, is incredibly meaningful to the University,” Fr. Jim Fitz, vice president for mission and rector said. “There is certainly a connection for many alumni and former faculty and staff to the historic building. As Marianists, we look to Father Chaminade for inspiration and guidance in everything we do. His image is present in the middle of our campus and his spirit should be present in all of our hearts as we try to embrace and live the Marianist charisms. When the opportunity arises, there is a commitment from the administration to honor Fr. Chaminade with a new building in the future.”

