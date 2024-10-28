Area tanker truck overturns after leaving ‘large’ field, combine fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Indiana — An area tanker truck was involved in a crash after responding to a field fire in Indiana over the weekend, according to a Dublin Fire & EMS social media post.

Bentonville Volunteer Fire Department was called to a “large” field fire and combine fire north of Bentonville, in Fayette County, after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Chief Chad Ripberger said.

Several departments were called to respond with mutual aid, including Everton Volunteer Fire Department, Milton-Washington Township Fire and Rescue, Cambridge City Volunteer Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Raleigh Fire Department and EMS.

According to Ripberger, fire crews arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire with the help of two farmers and their equipment.

After the fire was out, all mutual aid agencies returned to their stations.

While leaving, a Dublin tanker’s front tire went off the edge of the “narrow country” road causing it to overturn, according to the post.

The department said the driver was the only person in the truck and had 27 years of experience at the department.

The driver was going approximately 30 mph at the time of the crash.

Fayette County EMS treated the driver on scene, but he was later transported to Reid Health by family, according to the post.

The driver was released later that night with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated this crash.

