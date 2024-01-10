Area state rep withdraws from March GOP primary

COLUMBUS — An area state representative has announced that her current term in the Ohio State House will be her last.

>>WHIO- Election Page

State Rep. Jena Powell has withdrawn her name from the March primary, according to the Miami County Board of Elections.

In a letter to voters, she said, “I have done what you sent me to Columbus to do and it is now time to pass the torch.”

Powell added that she is eager to get back to her farm, run her business, and “invest in my community, friends, and family.”

She was first elected to the Ohio State House in 2019.

Powell is in her third term representing Ohio’s 80th District, according to her state bio page.

This consists of Miami County and a portion of Darke County.

©2024 Cox Media Group